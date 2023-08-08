Deputies find nearly 90 pounds of cocaine hidden in semitruck; driver arrested

A truck diver has been arrested after authorities found him with nearly 90 pounds of cocaine. (Source: KOLN)
By Abigail Carrera and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska say a man has been arrested after they found him with pounds of drugs in his truck.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found nearly 90 pounds of cocaine and $84,000 when they searched a semitruck being driven by 63-year-old Arailde Matos.

Authorities said they pulled the truck over on Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon after they spotted it crossing the white shoulder line multiple times.

Deputies said they searched the semi and found 42 pounds of cocaine in a taped-up box along with 46 pounds of cocaine in a toolbox during the traffic stop. They also reported finding $84,352 in cash that was wrapped in cellophane.

The sheriff’s office said Matos was arrested and cited for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a drug tax violation and possession of money in violation of a state statute.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Police investigate the apartment building of the shooter at the scene where an 8-year-old...
Chicago man accused of killing girl headed straight for her in apartment building, prosecutors say
Gavel
Maine AG’s Office rules deadly police shooting of Augusta man at homeless shelter as justified
FILE - A judge has sanctioned Southwest Airlines on Monday, Aug. 7, writing that the airline...
Judge rules that Southwest failed to follow his order in a flight attendant’s free-speech case
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Biden creates new national monument near Grand Canyon, citing tribal heritage, climate concerns