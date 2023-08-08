Bangor City Councilors work through ARPA funding requests at Monday workshop

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Councilors went back to the grindstone Monday evening during a workshop on ARPA funding.

The meeting began with updates on previously discussed items. Among them: a $500,000 request from the Bangor School Department.

The money would fund the creation of health clinic spaces in the city’s two middle schools.

Councilors unanimously supported fully funding that request, with the caveat that a dental health component at the clinics will be explored.

“I don’t think the dental component should hold us up, but I don’t believe it should be implemented until that’s addressed. So, I think we should ask those questions and ask them what the scope of the services are because if we do not consider that adequately, we will not be taking a contemporary approach to school health,” said Jonathan Sprague, Bangor City Councilor.

Councilors also moved forward a $70,700 request from the Maine Multicultural Center, and $1 million for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor.

Everything still has to be approved at a full city council meeting later this month.

