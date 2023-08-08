Authorities warn of phone scam where callers claim to be U.S. Marshals, federal officials

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The U.S. Marshals Service in Maine is alerting the public of a phone scam involving individuals claiming to be U.S. Marshals or other Federal Officials.

During these calls, scammers are “spoofing” actual U.S. Marshals office phone numbers attempting to fraudulently collect money or suffer legal consequences.

The scammers use many convincing tactics such as, citing publicly available information of prospective victims, which may include old residential addresses and phone numbers to appear credible.

Scammers may also spoof their phone numbers to appear on caller IDs as if they are calling from a government agency such as the U.S. Marshals Service.

