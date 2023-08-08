Assistant attorney general faces OUI charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An assistant attorney general is facing a misdemeanor OUI charge after being arrested Saturday night in Wilton.

According to the Sun Journal, 35-year-old Paul Suitter of Portland, an assistant attorney general in the litigation division, was arrested after deputies responded to a call about a possible intoxicated driver on the Weld Road.

Suitter was taken to Franklin County Detention Center and posted $200 bail Sunday morning.

According to the newspaper, Suitter is scheduled to appear in court in October.

The Attorney General’s Office had no comment on the arrest.

