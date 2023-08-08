2 Wayne residents arrested on drug and firearm charges

WAYNE, Maine (WABI) - Winthrop and Monmouth police arrested two people after serving a protection order.

Michael Gorman, 53, and Heather Ayotte, 48, both of Wayne, were arrested and are facing six drug and firearm charges.

On Thursday, police went to Pisgah Road in Wayne and served a protection order which included a firearm relinquishment order.

Gorman insisted there were no firearms on the premises.

However, police served a search warrant and discovered 11 firearms, fentanyl, meth, mushrooms and cocaine.

Gorman is being held without bail.

Ayotte’s bail was set at $3,000.

