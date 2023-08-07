Trenton Acadians going to American Legion World Series

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Trenton Acadians are going to the American Legion World Series.

Acadians defeated Nashua, N.H., 6-1, on Sunday to win Northeast Regional Championship (WABI/Amanda McLaughlin/Trenton Acadians)

The Trenton Acadians’ Northeast Championship run was a tale of comebacks. It was familiar feeling dating back to the players’ state high school title.

“We just went out there, played baseball, had fun, and relaxed. In Ellsworth, we came back quite a few times last year, so it’s just in our blood, I guess. It’s pretty cool. I honestly never thought we’d be in this situation. I don’t think most of us thought so either. Stuff happens,” said Brett Bragdon, catcher.

“I just think it says that we never quit. We were down like six runs at one point and came back. We had a nine-run inning in us. We’re just never out of a game. We’re always in it. We know that, and I think that’s going to carry over well to the World Series,” said AJ Lozano, outfielder/courtesy runner.

The Acadians kept a loose approach while closely bonding as a team.

“Honestly, we didn’t really prepare at all. We kind of just stepped in here. We didn’t expect much, so I think that helped us in the long run. We were just ready to play baseball and compete. That’s all we wanted to do. Baseball is fun. You’ve got to remember that. It’s a kids game, and I think we do a good job of just having fun with each other and making every day a good day for us,” said Hunter Curtis, outfielder/Tournament Most Valuable Player.

“(It was fun) just hanging out with the guys. At the hotel last week after every game, we’d all just hang out. We’d watch TV and play poker. We just have such a good chemistry, and I think that plays well on the field,” said Lozano.

They realized they belonged.

“It is kind of wild. After the first couple games, we (thought) ‘alright, we actually have a decent shot at this thing.’ We faced a good Rhode Island team in that third game. After the comeback win against them, it was like ‘it’s a real thing now. We’re ready to go, let’s just win it now,’” said Curtis.

Now, it’s time to bring home a World Series title.

“It’s amazing. This is like a childhood dream come true. It’s exciting to play on TV and all that. I’m just glad we get to prove what we can do on the biggest stage there is. We have what it takes to win a few games down there. We’ll just have to see what we can do. That’s it,” said Lozano.

“It would be crazy. It would be awesome, honestly. I don’t know what I would do, but it would be pretty sick if we would end up winning this whole thing,” said Bragdon.

“We didn’t expect to be in this position, but now that we are, we think we can fight and get further. It’s kind of like the dream we all thought about in Little League with the World Series. It’s all coming to life in the older ages with Legion ball,” said Colin Sullivan, infielder/pitcher.

They’re continuing to make their baseball community proud.

The Acadians start their World Series run on Thursday at 4 p.m. against the Mid-South champions from Troy, Ala.

Troy won it all last summer.

