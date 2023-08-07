Town officials accused of stealing funds meant for Maine volunteer fire department

Sumner
Sumner(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER, Maine (WMTW) - Officials say married town officials are accused of stealing funds meant for a Maine volunteer fire department.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says they received a complaint alleging Sumner Fire Chief Robert Stewart and his wife, Kelly Stewart, the secretary of the Sumner Fire Department made purchases with the department’s funds.

The complaint continues to allege those purchases were made for equipment that was not for the fire department.

Officials say an investigation revealed the Stewarts made purchases worth several thousand dollars for equipment that “was either unaccounted for or not for use by a Fire Department.”

They were arrested on Friday and face charges of felony theft.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Ellsworth, Maine
Ellsworth goes from ‘gateway’ to destination
Student desks
Teacher shortage: Data shows which Maine districts have vacancies
We've got your back
Penquis accepting donations for ‘We’ve Got Your Back’ program
Maine Educator Summit back for its second year
Maine Educator Summit back for its second year