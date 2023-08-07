Town officials accused of stealing funds meant for Maine volunteer fire department

SUMNER, Maine (WMTW) - Officials say married town officials are accused of stealing funds meant for a Maine volunteer fire department.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says they received a complaint alleging Sumner Fire Chief Robert Stewart and his wife, Kelly Stewart, the secretary of the Sumner Fire Department made purchases with the department’s funds.

The complaint continues to allege those purchases were made for equipment that was not for the fire department.

Officials say an investigation revealed the Stewarts made purchases worth several thousand dollars for equipment that “was either unaccounted for or not for use by a Fire Department.”

They were arrested on Friday and face charges of felony theft.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.