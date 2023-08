BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penquis’ We’ve Got Your Back program helps 1,200 students living in Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Knox counties with backpacks and school supplies each year.

You can donate by visiting givebackpacks.org or by texting “GIVEBACKPACKS” to 44321.

