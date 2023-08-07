Morgan Hill event center will host Big $5 sale

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A little retail therapy doesn’t hurt anyone now and again; however, prices are sometimes too high.

If you’re interested in shopping this weekend at an affordable price, you’re in luck.

Staff with the Morgan Hill Event Center are unpacking and organizing for their Big $5 sale.

Clothing, shoes, athletic wear, sunglasses, even home goods are going to be up for grabs for $5.

Organizers of the effort say it’s perfect timing for families who are shopping for back-to-school clothing and athletes as well.

However, the objective is to create a beneficial opportunity for everyone.

“Tickets aren’t needed, there’s no admission to get in. It’s all free to come in here and look around and like I said we’ve got so much stuff, we’ve got stuff on trucks that we’re going to be bringing in every single day so we recommend if people have time and they want to come back out multiple times to check out the new things that we have available,” said Ryan Conley, owner of Morgan Hill Event Center.

The sale will run Friday through Sunday at the event center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

And they will also have shopping bags available if you need it.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.