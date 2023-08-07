Man accused of pouring windshield washer fluid inside popular Maine diner

Edwell Gethers
Edwell Gethers(Cumberland County Jail)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A man suspected of pouring windshield washer fluid over chairs and tables inside a popular Maine diner has been arrested.

Officials say a Edwell Gethers walked into Becky’s Diner on Saturday and poured the fluid on several chairs, tables, a baby seat booster and several cups and mugs.

Portland Police say Gethers had just been arrested for a previous incident at a Starbucks on Commercial Street.

According to authorities, in that incident Gethers was bothering customers and was causing a disturbance. Gethers allegedly refused to identify himself but was taken into custody after authorities talked with sidewalk vendors.

Gethers faces the following charges:

  • Failure to provide a correct name, address, or date of birth
  • Indecent conduct
  • Violating conditions of release
  • Burglary
  • Reckless conduct
  • Theft by unauthorized taking

