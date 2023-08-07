Man accused of pouring windshield washer fluid inside popular Maine diner

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A man suspected of pouring windshield washer fluid over chairs and tables inside a popular Maine diner has been arrested.

Officials say a Edwell Gethers walked into Becky’s Diner on Saturday and poured the fluid on several chairs, tables, a baby seat booster and several cups and mugs.

Portland Police say Gethers had just been arrested for a previous incident at a Starbucks on Commercial Street.

According to authorities, in that incident Gethers was bothering customers and was causing a disturbance. Gethers allegedly refused to identify himself but was taken into custody after authorities talked with sidewalk vendors.

Gethers faces the following charges:

Failure to provide a correct name, address, or date of birth

Indecent conduct

Violating conditions of release

Burglary

Reckless conduct

Theft by unauthorized taking

