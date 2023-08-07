Maine Lobster Crate Race draws crowd

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - <While the Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland was full of food and festivities, some folks came for another reason.

Festival Volunteer, Rachel Kinney said, “Before people hit the crates, I usually call 5 to 10 people, line them up, get them in order with their wristbands, give them a couple of pointers, and then I send them down.”

The International Great Crate Race has been a tradition for years at the festival.

50 lobster crates are connected in a line or track of sorts, and racers are tasked with running across the crate line without slipping into the water.

Scores are given by how many crates someone successfully runs across.

If you get through one round of 50, you go across back and forth.

Some only cross a few, and some cross hundreds to thousands.

“Last year, a winner got about 2,500 crates,” said Kinney.

Some turn out to beat their own, previous record...

I asked one racer, Lulu Williamson, “Do you remember how many you got?”

Williamson replied, “Uh.. 100- something I think. Last year, I only got like around three or two and I was actually very surprised that I got how much I got.

I asked, “So, do you think you’re gonna do it again next year?”

Williamson said, “Yeah, I think so.”

And some are trying it for the first time, and are gearing up for the chance, like Tom Foley and Isabel McKenna, from Boston.

McKenna said, “I’ve never done it. Yeah, I was always too scared but I’m older now. So it’s like I need to do it.”

Foley said, “Feelin’ alright. I think you just need to stay light on your feet and then try to think about too much and just try to see the end, and run.”

“Yeah, I think just try not to think about it which I am nervous but I think just try to go fast and think about it, but I don’t know what to expect. I don’t know what it feels like,” said McKenna.

Either way, it’s good to have a goal.

Foley and McKenna agreed, “I’d say 10. 10 Feels good feels good, safe number.”

And whether you win or lose, you still get to celebrate Maine Lobster.

“I’m excited it’s like a perfect day for it,” said McKenna.

“It’s a great day. If you the chance, come up, it’s a good time,” said Foley

And always remember...

“Wherever you’re running, don’t think, just run. And your legs will get really wobbly, but you have to ignore it,” said Williamson.

