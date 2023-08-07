Maine gas prices continue to rise

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Average gasoline prices in Maine have risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA

Prices in Maine are 16.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 68.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.25 per gallon while the highest was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of 74.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 per gallon on Monday.

