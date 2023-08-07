Maine Educator Summit back for its second year

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of educators across Maine gathered at the Civic Center in Augusta for the Second Annual Maine Educator Summit.

“That includes not only educators but people from the child nutrition field, school resource offices,” Kirk said.

Janette Kirk, Chief of Federal Programs, says the three-day event is a learning opportunity as the teachers get ready for a new school year.

“We are not only learning for subject matter experts in the department, but we are also learning about experts in the field. Those with the boots on the ground experience,” Kirk said.

That’s what brought Shawn Scribner, a fifth grader social studies teacher from Mountain Valley Middle School to the summit for the second year. He says the networking opportunity is important.

“I feel like this is a place where you would learn a lot of stuff that maybe are different from what you already know, like I teach social studies, a lot of workshops that I will be attending aren’t really about social studies, they are about inclusions, social emotional learning science,” Scribner said.

As the State continues to face teacher shortages, Commissioner Pender Makin, says the pandemic didn’t help.

“I think it started with the pandemic, but the high politicization of the public education has made it almost untenable for educators to do the important work that they are doing,” Makin said.

Commissioner Makin says that’s why the summit is important.

“It is really hard for us to let people understand how much they can change the world, how they could have an incredibly fulfilling career and make a difference every single day,” she said.

Makin says the event is geared towards supporting people in the field, with hopes to encourage others to join.

“Follow your students curiosity down those different paths and lean into your professional judgment because you all are the experts, you know what learning looks like, you know what struggle look like and you know how to intervene and we are here to support you every step of the way,” Commissioner Makin said.

