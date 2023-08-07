Increasing Clouds Today, Wet & Breezy Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east today allowing clouds ahead of our next storm system to move into the area. We’ll see morning sunshine fading behind increasing clouds leading to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. A few afternoon showers are possible of southern and western parts of the state otherwise we’ve got a dry day on tap. Temperatures today will climb into the 70s to near 80° for highs. Rain associated with low pressure over the Eastern Great Lakes Region will spread southwest to northeast across the state tonight especially after midnight. Lows will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Low pressure is forecast to move out of the Great Lakes Region crossing Southern Quebec tomorrow then across Northern Maine tomorrow night and early Wednesday. This is expected to bring some moderate to heavy rainfall to the state beginning after midnight tonight and continuing through Tuesday night as south/southeasterly flow ahead of the system transports a lot of moisture into the area. Plan on periods of rain Tuesday, some of which will be heavy at times. A few thunderstorms are possible too... nothing severe but any thunderstorms will likely produce heavy downpours. The combination of clouds and rain will keep temperatures cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s to around 70°. Rain will begin to taper off from southwest to northeast across the state Tuesday night/early Wednesday. Most areas can expect an average of 1″-2″ of rain by Wednesday morning with locally higher amounts possible. Shower chances linger early Wednesday as low pressure exits the area. We’ll start with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some scattered showers followed by brightening skies and drier conditions during the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Thursday looks like a good day overall with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front approaching the area could trigger a few showers over northern and western parts of the state otherwise most areas look dry for Thursday. Thursday’s highs will climb to the upper 70s to low 80s. Friday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds expected with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Today: Increasing clouds. A few afternoon showers possible over southern and western parts of the state. Highs between 73°-80°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Rain developing. Lows between 56°-63°. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Rain likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs between 64°-70°. Southeast wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible during the morning then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers and thunderstorms possible mainly north and west of Bangor. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

