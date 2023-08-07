Hollywood Cinemas seeks to continue tradition of family atmosphere

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Recently, a Bangor movie theater that closed temporarily quickly reopened.

Hollywood Cinemas, formerly known as Movie Rocket, on Odlin Road is back up and running.

The new owners say improvements have been made in the theater such as new seats and screens.

However, their goal is to keep the movie theater traditions that have excited locals for years like $3 movie nights.

“This is such a wonderful place for families to come here and enjoy movies and we want to keep that tradition going,” said Christopher Perkins, general manager of Hollywood Cinemas. “That is literally what our goal is to make sure that this spot is for families to be able to continue to come here.”

Perkins said they’ll continue to upgrade some parts of the theater.

They’re usually open from their first showtime which is 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., however Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, their last show is around 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.