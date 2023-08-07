Hollywood Cinemas seeks to continue tradition of family atmosphere

Hollywood Cinemas in Bangor
Hollywood Cinemas in Bangor(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Recently, a Bangor movie theater that closed temporarily quickly reopened.

Hollywood Cinemas, formerly known as Movie Rocket, on Odlin Road is back up and running.

The new owners say improvements have been made in the theater such as new seats and screens.

However, their goal is to keep the movie theater traditions that have excited locals for years like $3 movie nights.

“This is such a wonderful place for families to come here and enjoy movies and we want to keep that tradition going,” said Christopher Perkins, general manager of Hollywood Cinemas. “That is literally what our goal is to make sure that this spot is for families to be able to continue to come here.”

Perkins said they’ll continue to upgrade some parts of the theater.

They’re usually open from their first showtime which is 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., however Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, their last show is around 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Ellsworth Rotary blueberry pancake breakfast
Ellsworth Rotary to hold Blueberry Pancake Breakfast
'Authentic Maine Town' sign in Bucksport
‘Authentic Maine Town’ sign beckons Bar Harbor tourists to Bucksport
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Former Movie Rocket reopening under new ownership
Bangor movie theater reopening under new ownership