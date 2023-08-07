Heavy Rainfall Tuesday, Flash Flooding Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds continue to spread across the region and are gradually thickening up ahead of our next approaching system. A few scattered showers have also started to move into parts of western Maine.

This larger system is currently sitting over the MidAtlantic bringing them a Moderate risk of severe weather. This low-pressure system will begin to bring rain to our region after midnight. This rain will spread from southwest to northeast during the early morning hours on Tuesday. There will be periods of moderate to heavy rainfall and due to the slow-moving nature of this system, the risk for prolonged heavy rainfall will be higher leading to a better chance of flash flooding. It does appear that some of the heaviest rainfall and the highest totals will be mostly north & west of the Interstate. The lowest amounts will be across Downeast. When all said and done, rainfall totals will average around 1-3″ with totals in excess of 4″ locally. The rain will come to an end from southwest to northeast late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning.

Winds will also be a concern as the low moves in as well as out. SSE winds on Tuesday will gust at times up to 30-35 mph. Once the low moves over the region, the pressure gradient will weaken, and the winds will die down. Then on the backside of the low, WNW winds will gust once again up to 30 mph Tuesday night into Wednesday as the low exits.

Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the 60s with a few low 70s possible.

Conditions are expected to dry out on Thursday with temperatures returning into the upper 70s and low 80s.

More chances for showers & storms will be arriving by Friday with a few more chances into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain arriving after midnight. Lows in the 50s and low 60s. SE winds 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain heavy at times with the threat of Flash Flooding. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. SSE winds gusting up to 35 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain ending early in the morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Breezy WNW winds gusting up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers & storms. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers & storms. Highs in the 70s.

