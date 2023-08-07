Gouldsboro man killed in UTV crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Gouldsboro man died in a UTV crash in Washington County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Maine Warden Service, the crash happened on the 42-000 Road in Township 36.

Around 12:15 p.m., 32-year-old Ethan Taylor of Gouldsboro and his passenger, a 27-year-old woman, were traveling on a side-by-side when a dog riding with them jumped out.

Wardens say Taylor looked back at the dog, lost control, and the UTV rolled over on top of him.

Rescuers were able to free him, but Taylor had already died.

His passenger was taken to a local hospital where she was evaluated and released.

