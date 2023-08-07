Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Lebanon

Lebanon, Maine (WMTW) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep Saturday left one man dead.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on River Road.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Stacey, 36, from Lebanon died at the scene.

“Early indicators from the investigation suggest that Stacey’s motorcycle drifted into the oncoming lane as he entered a corner on River Road and was met head-on with the Jeep,” the agency stated in a release.

Responders say Stacey was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Jeep, Amanda Ott, 36, from Lebanon, was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say her passenger Stephen Ott, 41, of Lebanon had minor injuries to his legs.

