Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Lebanon

36-year old Jordan Stacey died at the scene according to the York County Sheriff’s Office
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lebanon, Maine (WMTW) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep Saturday left one man dead.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on River Road.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Stacey, 36, from Lebanon died at the scene.

“Early indicators from the investigation suggest that Stacey’s motorcycle drifted into the oncoming lane as he entered a corner on River Road and was met head-on with the Jeep,” the agency stated in a release.

Responders say Stacey was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Jeep, Amanda Ott, 36, from Lebanon, was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say her passenger Stephen Ott, 41, of Lebanon had minor injuries to his legs.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Maine Lobster Crate Race draws crowd
Maine Lobster Crate Race draws crowd
Alan Dill
Bangor Fair wraps up another year
Wild blueberry weekend
Wild Blueberry Weekend wraps up across state
BLUEBERRY
Wild Blueberry Weekend wraps up across state