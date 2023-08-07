Courageous Steps Project’s 10th annual Back-To-School Drive

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County nonprofit is celebrating a decade of helping local kids go back to school with all the supplies they need to succeed.

The Courageous Steps Project is holding its 10th annual Back-To-School Drive on Wednesday.

It’s happening at Governor’s Restaurant in Old Town from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Way back during the first year of the drive, they were helping six schools.

It’s now grown to more than two dozen across Eastern Maine.

They’re hoping the public can help their mission by dropping off either back-to-school items or money.

“We collect supplies but also monetary donations and we go to Walmart [and] Staples and we bargain hunt for the best deals, and we make sure that we can get as many supplies to the schools that really need them. One year we funded 75% of the school supplies for one of the local small schools in the region. And it made such a difference for them not only for one year, but for many years to come,” said Connor Archer, Courageous Steps Project founder and CEO.

In-demand supplies include backpacks, lunch boxes, and mechanical pencils.

But Archer says they need a little bit of everything.

