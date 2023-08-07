Body of Augusta kayaker found near Raccoon Point on Campobello Island

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPOBELLO ISLAND, Canada (WABI) - Authorities say the body of an Augusta man has been recovered after his kayak overturned near Liberty Point on Campobello Island Sunday morning.

He has been identified as 57-year-old Martin Spahn.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian Coast Guard worked together since the kayak was found in Canadian waters.

Border Patrol and Maine Marine Patrol assisted in the search.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Spahn’s body was found near Raccoon Point on Campobello Island.

Officials say Spahn was wearing a life jacket.

