Wild Blueberry Weekend wraps up across state

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Sunday concludes another year of the Wild Blueberry Weekend!

Farms, restaurants, breweries, and more from across Maine have been celebrating the state fruit. Not to mention everyone getting to enjoy wild blueberries in all forms!

At Copeland Hill Wild Blueberries in Holden, folks came out to get pre-picked berries or ventured into the bushes to pick their own.

”Oh, we’ve been crazy. It’s been crazy. The weather’s been perfect, blueberries are perfect, but unfortunately we’re going to be sold out here in a few hours,” says the owner of the farm Rhonda Warren of this weekend’s turnout. “I’m very fortunate that Mother Nature provides the product, all I have to do is nurture it along a little bit. We had a rainy June but we had a warm May and now we’ve had adequate sunshine in July, so we’ve got a good crop on and it’s all about Mother Nature!”

After this weekend, Copeland Hill Wild Blueberries is closed until next summer.

All there is to do now is start the countdowns for next year’s Wild Blueberry Weekend!

