Three men charged following drug search warrant

Police say this was the result of an extensive investigation.
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Three men have been charged, with two being arrested, after police served a drug search warrant to three locations at once Friday.

The warrants included a Fairfield residence on Martin Stream Rd., a vehicle in Fairfield and a vehicle in Waterville.

Darrin Greenlaw, 52 of Fairfield, was charged with Class C possession of cocaine and was released.

Shawn Dallas, 31 of Auburn, was arrested and charged with operating after suspension, violating conditions of release, and unlawful trafficking of marijuana Class D.

Julio McNeill, 27 of Portland, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl Class A and unlawful possession of cocaine and methylmethcathinone Class D.

Both Dallas and McNeill were transported to the Somerset County Jail. Dallas is held on a $500 bail while McNeill is held on a $50,000 bail.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. The three individuals will have an arraignment date in October.

