Third annual Riders to End the War Within ride raises awareness for veteran struggles

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - The third annual Rider to End the War Within motorcycle ride was in Corinth Saturday.

Motorcyclists took to the road to raise awareness of veterans’ struggle with mental health and suicide prevention, with the organization providing resources to help those fighting the war within.

After the ride, folks gathered at the Corinth Town Hall and Eastern Corinth American Legion for refreshments, live music, and a chance to catch up with one another.

”We should be able to train our soldiers when they come home on how to deal with civilian life. We train them to go to war, but when they come back home, we don’t train them how to get back into society,” says Riders to End the War Within President Charles Swanson. “And that’s what is repeated over and over again, and the stories and the suicides that we are reading off today and the stones we are carrying, is that they were let down, they felt, by society as a whole, because they didn’t know how to function when they came back. And us as a community can do more.”

The event served as a fundraiser for Riders to End the War Within as they prepare to ensure veterans are fed and receive gifts during the upcoming holiday season.

