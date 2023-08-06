Multiple people charged after drug searches Friday in Milford

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office executed two separate “dangerous” drug search warrants in the Town of Milford.
Multiple people facing charges after drugs seized from resident in Milford Friday morning
Multiple people facing charges after drugs seized from resident in Milford Friday morning by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office(Penobscot County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Milford, Maine (WABI) - At least six people are facing charges in connection with a drug seizure in Milford.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office actually had separate search warrants for two homes Friday.

The first happened Friday morning around 7 a.m. “following an extensive investigation,” according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, investigators and the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team secured the residence and occupants. Authorities say they found crack cocaine, Fentanyl and prescription drugs during the search.

39-year-old Bobbie-Jo Legere of Milford is charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs and Violations of Condition of Release.

38-year-old Jason Robertson of Enfield is charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs, Unlawful Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs, and Violation of Conditions of Release.

37-year-old Dustin Patterson of Milford was arrested for multiple warrants.

26-year-old Nikkita Crawford of Milford is charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs, and Unlawful Possession of Oxycodone.

Two other people were issued summons for unlawful possession.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Friday night around 7:45 p.m. , a second search warrant was executed at an unrelated residence in Milford.

That investigation remains active and no further details are being released at this time, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

