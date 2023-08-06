Gorgeous Sunday, Clouds Monday, Heavy Rain Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to move across the region today. Expect a perfect Sunday with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and seasonable highs. Temperatures will max out this afternoon in the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be a few clouds possible over the Crown of Maine, but the rest of the region can expect lots of sun. Winds will be out of the WNW at 10-20 mph.

By tonight, skies will remain mostly clear with a few clouds beginning to move into parts of southern & western Maine. Overnight lows will be comfortable with most communities dropping into the 50s.

Watching a pair of low-pressure systems over the Midwest and the Ohio River Valley. These two lows will merge into one and will make their way in our direction Monday night. Ahead of the low, clouds will spread from southwest to northeast on Monday with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Rain associated with this next system will move into the south & west late Monday night and will spread across the region on Tuesday. There will be periods of moderate to heavy rainfall and due to the slow-moving nature of this system, the risk for prolonged heavy rainfall will be higher leading to a better chance of flash flooding. There is some uncertainty as to when the low will move out, some models clear it out early Wednesday while others keep it around for most of Wednesday. This would drastically change the expected rainfall totals based on what time the rain moves out. For now, I am leaning towards the rain moving out by midday Wednesday. When all said and done, rainfall totals will average around 1-3″ with totals in excess of 4″ locally. Winds will also be a concern as the low moves in as well as out. SSE winds on Tuesday will gust at times up to 30-35 mph. Once the low moves over the region, the pressure gradient will weaken, and the winds will die down. Then on the backside of the low, NNW winds will gust once again up to 35 mph Tuesday night into Wednesday as the low exits.

Conditions are expected to dry out on Thursday with temperatures returning into the upper 70s and low 80s. The active pattern will return though as we head towards Friday and the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. WNW winds 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with some clouds moving into southern & western locations. Lows in the 50s with a NW wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increasing from southwest to northeast. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Some showers moving into the southwest by late evening. Light & variable winds.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain heavy at times. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. SSE winds gusting up to 35 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain for the first half of the day before drying out by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Breezy WNW winds gusting up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

