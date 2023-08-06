Fatal Motorbike Crash in Minot

MINOT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service is investigating a fatal dirt bike crash in Minot.

Authorities were called to Hermond’s Motocross and Off Road Park in Minot around 11:30 Saturday morning.

19-year old Jessie Moody was driving a dirt bike on the motocross track when he apparently lost control after going over a jump.

The bike went off the track and through two wooden fences before colliding with an embankment.

Moody was wearing a helmet and other protective gear. Rescue personnel from Life Flight of Maine, United Ambulance Service, Androscoggin Sheriff’s office and Minot Fire Department responded to the scene immediately and attempted lifesaving measures on Moody.

He passed away at the scene.

The Maine Warden Service is investigating the crash, and speed appears to be a contributing factor. No other people or dirt bikes were involved in the crash.

