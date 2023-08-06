Cruise and fly-in event supports Dexter Sunrise Kiwanis and Make-A-Wish

The car cruise-in serves as a fundraiser for the local Kiwanis club, while the plane fly-in benefits Make-A-Wish.
Wings for Wishes
Wings for Wishes(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - From the land to the sea, planes and classic cars were on display at the shared Dexter Kiwanis Cruise-In and Wings for Wishes event in Dexter Saturday.

The car cruise-in serves as a fundraiser for the local Kiwanis club, while the plane fly-in benefits Make-A-Wish.

Attendees were able to grab some food provided by Kiwanis and watch as classic cars and planes of all kinds cruised in and out of Dexter Regional Airport.

”This is one of our major fundraisers,” comments Marcy King, the current President of the Dexter Sunrise Kiwanis Club. “What Kiwanis does internationally is supports children around the world, and we support our community.”

Alongside raising money for Make-A-Wish, the funds raised for the Dexter Kiwanis Club will go towards local efforts such as providing schoolchildren with backpacks and school supplies.

For more information, visit Dexter Kiwanis’ Facebook page.

