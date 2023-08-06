Bangor Fair wraps up another year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor State Fair is coming to a close this evening.

Around fifty thousand people made it out to the annual fair that got started all the way back in 1849 as an exhibition for the Bangor Horticultural Society.

Despite this being the last day, an antique car show, live music, and tractor pulls all went down at Bass Park.

Competitive eating challenges have also been a staple of the fair and this year Alan Dill of Lincoln has been on a roll, eating more hot dogs, whoopie pies, and ice cream than any other competitor.

At 4:30 he took first place in the blueberry pie eating challenge, making himself the winner of all four challenges.

”I can set a good example for my family. I have three children, ten, eight, and one’s gonna be two this month. So I’m trying to be a good role model for them and let them know they can accomplish things in life if they just set their mind to it and are willing to do the things they need to do to be successful.” said Alan Dill, a competitive eating champion.

“The food’s pretty good The candy apples are pretty nice. I haven’t had a nice candy apple in a while. It’s my first fair since I was a kid so it’s pretty good food.” said fairgoer Kaleb Judge.

Other sponsors and vendors were also set up inside the Cross Insurance Center.

The fair wraps up later tonight.

