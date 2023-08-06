Armed Robbery at Big Apple store in Madison

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - At least two men wearing masks and holding guns, robbed the Big Apple in Madison.

It happened at the store on Old Point Avenue early Saturday morning according to the Morning Sentinel.

The newspaper reports the robbery happened around 3 a.m. and the suspects left with cash and store merchandise.

No one was hurt.

At last report, authorities did not have any suspects.

