Rain tapers this morning, isolated to scattered showers and t-storms possible this afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Similar to the past couple of weekends, the weather will be a little bit unsettled for today while high pressure builds in for Sunday bringing much nicer weather. Rain will taper to showers and some areas of patchy drizzle this morning before fully clearing out from west to east. After the the occluded front and associated rain move out this morning, skies will partially clear into the afternoon. An upper level low to the north of the state will move over the region today. The combination of some sunshine with partial clearing, and the upper level low moving overhead, some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. Conditions are not prime for any severe thunderstorm risk, however, some stronger storms that do develop have the potential to produce gusty winds and some small hail. Highs today will reach the low to mid 70′s north to upper 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. Any showers and storms that do develop this afternoon will fizzle out this evening, due to the loss of daytime heating. The weather will remain quiet for the rest of the night with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Overnight low temperatures will drop down into the low to mid 50′s north to the upper 50′s and low 60′s Downeast. Winds will be out of the west at around 5-10 mph.

High pressure will build into the region for the second half of our weekend. Expect a nice dry day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across the state. The only areas where the weather may be less than perfect will be across northern Maine. Some upper level energy will swing around the back side of the departing upper-level low which could trigger a few spot showers, other than that every where else will be dry. High temperatures on Sunday will be slightly warmer than today, reaching the mid 70′s north to upper 70′s and low 80′s Downeast. With high pressure building in from the southwest and low pressure departing to our northeast a slight pressure gradient will form, allowing for some winds to gust up to 25 mph out of the west.

A low pressure system will approach Monday. The start of the day on Monday will be dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, but clouds begin to increase ahead of an approaching warm front. The warm front will help pump in more moisture from the south, increasing our dewpoints into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Highs on Monday will reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. Showers don’t look to impact the region until Monday night. With increased moisture content, some heavy downpours are possible Monday night. Rain will persist through the day on Tuesday and eventually taper off Wednesday evening.

TODAY: Rain tapers this morning, partial clearing this afternoon will aid in isolated to scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Some stronger storms could produce gusty winds and hail. Highs reach the low to mid 70′s north to upper 70′s Downeast.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms fizzle out leaving behind partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 50′s north to upper 50′s and lower 60′s Downeast.

SUNDAY: Nice and dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Few spot showers across far northern Maine. Highs reach the mid 70′s north to upper 70′s and low 80′s Downeast. Wind gusts up to 25 mph out of the west.

MONDAY: Clouds increase through the afternoon, then showers with some heavy downpours possible Monday night. Highs reach the 70′s and 80′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A few early morning showers. Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

