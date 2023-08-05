Annual Ellsworth Rotary Blueberry Pancake Breakfast attracts hundreds

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -A good breakfast is a great way to start the day, especially when it supports the Ellsworth Rotary Club.

The Annual Blueberry Pancake Breakfast at the Downeast Family YMCA attracted hundreds this morning.

While not always at the same spot, the breakfast has been a tradition since 1962.

The blueberries in those pancakes are always locally grown in Hancock and Washington Counties.

After the purchase of a ticket, the breakfast was unlimited.

”Today is one of the biggest events that Ellsworth has that supports the rotary club and the rotary club supports so many organizations in the area. It’s the biggest event Ellsworth has throughout the year. Everyone looks forward to it. We meet people that we haven’t seen, maybe through the winter months, and everybody just comes together.” stated Carol Grindle, who attends every year.

“Just being part of the community and it’s great. Ellsworth and all of Maine have these type of projects and people coming together. It’s just important to find ways to give back and this is a great way to do it.” said Rotarian, Jack Frost, of Bar harbor Bank & Trust, the breakfast’s lead sponsor.

Gluten free pancakes, sausage links, coffee, and orange juice were also available until the breakfast wrapped up at 10 am.

If you missed out today, another breakfast is hosted on September 30th.

