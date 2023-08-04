Woman charged with animal cruelty in East Millinocket, 21 dogs seized

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - An East Millinocket woman is charged with Animal Cruelty after 21 dogs and other animals were seized from a home.

East Millinocket Police posting on Facebook that multiple officers were called to Main Street on Wednesday for a disorderly complaint.

When they arrived, officers learned that some residents were trying to stop multiple dogs from attacking other dogs in a small fenced in area on the property.

One dog was killed in the incident, according to police. Six other dogs were eventually turned over by the owners to police.

A search warrant was executed Thursday to seize even more animals. In total, 21 dogs as well as a cat and pig were taken to area shelters to be cared for.

Authorities say the investigation is on going and additional charges are likely.

