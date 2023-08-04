Woman charged with animal cruelty in East Millinocket, 21 dogs seized

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - An East Millinocket woman is charged with Animal Cruelty after 21 dogs and other animals were seized from a home.

East Millinocket Police posting on Facebook that multiple officers were called to Main Street on Wednesday for a disorderly complaint.

When they arrived, officers learned that some residents were trying to stop multiple dogs from attacking other dogs in a small fenced in area on the property.

One dog was killed in the incident, according to police. Six other dogs were eventually turned over by the owners to police.

Authorities say they were living in extremely poor conditions and some were malnourished.

A search warrant was executed Thursday to seize even more animals. In total, 21 dogs as well as a cat and pig were taken to area shelters to be cared for.

Authorities say the investigation is on going and additional charges are likely.

