Wells Fargo bank customers report missing deposits

FILE - A Wells Fargo office in New York displays its logos at its ATM, Jan. 13, 2021.
FILE - A Wells Fargo office in New York displays its logos at its ATM, Jan. 13, 2021.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Wells Fargo customers reported Thursday that deposits they made at the bank had disappeared from their accounts.

The outage tracking website Downdetector shows a higher-than-average number of reports about the bank.

The page’s comment section shows many Downdetector users claiming they are missing money from their accounts.

On the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, a representative for the bank answered one customer’s complaint that he’d lost his deposit with the response: “Hi there. Our technical teams are aware of this issue and are working to resolve this. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you have any additional questions, please call us anytime at 1-800-869-3557.”

Other X users who said they were missing money received similar responses from the bank’s customer service account.

Wells Fargo issued a statement to CNN saying, “Wells Fargo is aware that some customers’ deposit transactions are not showing on their accounts. The issue will be resolved as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

The bank has not yet said when they expect the issue to be resolved.

