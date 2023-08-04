Waterville restaurant now offering dog food on the menu

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - If you’re stopping by the Lockwood Hotel’s restaurant for a drink, you don’t have to be alone.

Not only did they add dog food to the menu, they can even have a drink with you.

“We have a very much nonalcoholic and non-carbonated dog beer. It’s pork broth with a little bit of seasoning,” John Phillips-Sandy, food and beverage director said.

Lockwood Hotel has always been pet friendly.

“As a dog friendly hotel, we see a lot of four-legged guests. We are always happy to welcome them from all over,” he said.

The hotel has several new menu choices for your pooch.

“Right now, we have mussels and bone broth. We have what we call cookies and cream, which is whipped cream with a couple of treats for the sweet toothed dogs,” he said.

They also have a turkey sweet potato and kale option for the entrée.

Phillips-Sandy says the menu will change frequently.

“The patio is the dining space for our dog friends. it is open seasonally, and, of course, as everyone knows, in Maine, seasonally is a vague term,” he said.

While there is no restriction on breeds, Phillips-Sandy says all dogs must be leashed.

“We are on a main drag here. There is traffic going two ways next to us. We want to make sure that everybody is safe,” he said.

For people who would prefer not to be in contact with dogs, Phillips-Sandy says there is plenty of space available.

“Almost the entire first floor of the hotel is our restaurant and lounge space along with space that can be used as a more informal gathering spot for the hotel guests. There really are a lot of places where you be and not run into any four-legged companion,” he said.

The hotel is coming up on their one-year anniversary.

“We are just ecstatic to be a part of the vibrant and growing downtown Waterville community,” Phillips-Sandy said.

The menu will go live this week.

Phillips-Sandy says guests also have the option to have their dog food delivered to the rooms.

“We look forward to welcoming countless more guests, and whether or not they are on two feet on on some paws, we are really happy to have them,” He said.

