TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Bangor Rd in Dover-Foxcroft closed due to car crash

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A portion of the Bangor Rd in Dover-Foxcroft is closed due to a serious car crash.

Dover-Foxcroft Police department said the road is closed between the School Rd in Charleston and the Norton Hill Rd.

The road will be closed for an extended period of time so expect delays and detours.

We will update this story.

