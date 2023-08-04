Showers Likely Today, Rain Could Be Heavy At Times

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will approach the area today then cross the state Friday night and early Saturday. This will bring us cloudy skies, numerous showers and possibly a few thunderstorms throughout the day and into tonight. A southerly breeze ahead of the front will usher more moisture into the area resulting in a more humid day with dew points in the low to mid-60s and also giving us the chance for heavy rain in any showers and thunderstorms that develop. The combination of clouds and showers will make for a cooler day with highs only reaching the mid-60s to near 70° this afternoon. Scattered showers continue tonight as the cold front moves through. Nighttime lows will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Lingering showers will exit the area early Saturday as the cold front moves to our east. However, we’ll still see a chance for a few isolated showers late morning through the afternoon as there will still be some lingering instability over the area. The chances look very minimal and most areas will likely stay dry but a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, plan on a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures getting back to more seasonable levels with highs topping off in the 70s to near 80°. Humidity levels will be dropping during the day Saturday too. High pressure returns to the area Sunday giving us a beautiful end to the weekend. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. The nice weather continues Monday as high pressure moves to our east. We’ll start with plenty of sunshine Monday morning followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s for highs Monday. Wet weather returns to the forecast for Tuesday as low pressure moves into the region. We’ll have showers likely Tuesday with highs mainly in the 70s.

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and more humid. Showers likely, a few thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs between 65°-72°. South wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows between 57°-63°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers possible. Highs between 74°-80°. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

