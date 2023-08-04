Secretary of Veterans Affairs in Maine promotes care and compensation for burn pits exposure

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - On a two-day visit to Maine that began on Thursday, U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Dennis McDonough is getting the word out to the state’s 106,000 military veterans who may have been exposed to burn pits and other toxins in war zones.

“Please file a claim with us. Come in and get your care with us. Let’s make sure we get you the benefits that you’ve earned with this heroic service,” McDonough said during a visit to the state’s newest VA outpatient clinic, in Rumford, which opened May 31 and treats about 30 to 40 veterans a day. “We just want you to come in here. We will be your advocate.”

McDonough said four million veterans served in wars between 1991 and 2021 where U.S. bases had incinerated garbage and gear — in Iraq and Afghanistan and other conflict zones like, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Jordan, and Uzbekistan.

McDonough said, “If you served in those places, please file a claim with us, so we can get you additional care and additional benefits for your exposure to toxins from burn pits.”

A law passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden a year ago, the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, covers respiratory and other ailments associated with exposure.

Maine Congressman Jared Golden, who accompanied McDonough, deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq with the Marines.

“We burned everything. Sometimes that’s coming back down, wind over the base, and you’re inhaling that stuff constantly,” Golden said. “What’s getting burned in there? Unfortunately, everything you can think of.”

So far, 800,000 veterans nationwide have applied for benefits under the PACT Act, including 3,200 from Maine.

McDonough said 450,000 claims have been processed with 360,000, or 80%, approved.

The monetary compensation ranges $200 to $2,000 a month tax-free.

Veterans who register for treatment by Aug. 9, next Wednesday, the anniversary of the PACT Act becoming law, will be eligible to receive retroactive benefits for one year.

McDonough said, “We have one sacred obligation, and that is making sure we take care of our veterans and their families when they come home from war.”

Senator Angus King, a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, who backed PACT and invited McDonough to the state, complained in a congressional hearing last week about the backlog in processing claims.

King said on Thursday the backlog is being handled “not to my satisfaction, but it has been improved.”

The VA has hired 5,000 additional staff to handle claims for a total of 30,000 staff, McDonough said

King said, “This is a huge surge of applications in a relatively short period, almost a million in a year. So, I think they’re doing a good job.”

The PACT Act also covers toxic exposures from earlier wars, such as Vietnam, where veterans were exposed to Agent Orange, though it took the federal government decades to acknowledge the ill health effects.

“I think what’s important to my generation is the timeliness of the recognition by Congress,” Golden said of the burn pits care and compensation. “Seeing this acknowledgment of exposure pretty early on in our life cycles is a potential game changer.”

Golden, who said he was scheduled for an annual physical at the VA on Friday, continued, “We don’t necessarily know what all the symptoms may be yet. I’m 41-years-old. I don’t know what’s down the road for me.”

On Friday, Secretary McDonough will visit a veterans’ home in Augusta and attend a panel discussion on homeless veterans at the University of Southern Maine, in Portland.

McDonough said the VA succeeded in housing 40,401 homeless veterans nationwide last year and aims to house 38,000 more this year, including 200 known by name in Maine.

“We can get that veteran into housing and ultimately into care for the issues that may have led that veteran to be homeless in the first instance – joblessness, connection to the justice system, untreated mental health, untreated physical health,” McDonough said. “We’re going to find our veterans, we’re going to develop a relationship with them, and we’re going to get them into permanent housing. That doesn’t always happen on the first visit with a veteran. Sometimes it takes two or ten or forty visits, but we won’t stop ‘til we get that veteran into housing.”

More information about PACT eligibility and filing a disability claim can be found at https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits.

Maine veterans can also call 207-621-6938 to file a claim.

