Purple-pink ‘smoke’ spotted rising from Ecomaine stacks for second day

By WMTW
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - More purplish smoke has been spotted rising from the stacks at Ecomaine Friday morning.

This is the second day the colorful vapor has been seen in lifting into the air in Cumberland County.

Ecomaine is a waste-to-energy plant responsible for processing waste materials in 73 communities. That waste is then turned into electricity.

The vapor was first seen by employees on Thursday at 9:20 a.m. According to officials at Ecomaine, the issue was resolved within two and a half hours.

Officials believe the smoke was caused by a load of waste that contained Iodine.

“This was probably caused by a larger than normal amount of iodine present in the waste stream all at once,” according to Kevin Roche, CEO of Ecomaine. “Fortunately, our plant employees were able to correct the situation in 2 ½ hours and get the plant back to normal operations.

In a statement, Ecomaine said the vapor is uncommon but has happened at other waste-to-energy facilities.

They continue: “While vaporized iodine can pose health risks if directly inhaled, it is very unlikely anyone had direct exposure due to the relatively short time the incident occurred and its location.”

Officials add the vapor serves as a reminder to making sure waste is disposed of correctly and to reach out to Ecomaine at info@ecomaine.org.

