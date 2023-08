DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - One person has died after a crash in Dover-Foxcroft.

It happened around 7 a.m. Friday and involved two vehicles.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.

The other was flown to a Bangor hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

