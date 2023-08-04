Mattanawcook student killed in Lowell crash

Police say no one was wearing a seat belt.
(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A student at Mattanawcook Academy was killed in a crash in Lowell early Friday morning.

RSU 67 Superintendent Paul Austin put out a statement Friday afternoon identifying the victim as incoming senior 17-year old Cierra McCain of Lincoln.

He says the Mattanawcook Academy cafeteria will be open Monday from 3-6 p.m. for any students that want to gather or would like to speak to a counselor.

The full statement is below:

August 4, 2023 Dear RSU 67 Families, Parents, Staff, and Community Members, It is with a heavy heart that I inform you...

Posted by Mattanawcook Academy on Friday, August 4, 2023

According to State Police, the crash occurred on Old Main Road just before 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they say they found a car that had missed a turn and crashed.

Police say the driver, a 17-year-old boy from East Millinocket, and a passenger, a 15-year-old girl from Lincoln, had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Police say McCain was a passenger in the backseat and died at the scene.

Police say no one was wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road is back open after car crash on Bangor Rd in Dover-Foxcroft
Purple-pink ‘smoke’ spotted rising from Ecomaine stacks
Purple-pink ‘smoke’ spotted rising from Ecomaine stacks for second day
Animal seized in East Millinocket
Woman charged with animal cruelty in East Millinocket, 21 dogs seized
Cook was cold and dehydrated but okay.
K9 officer locates missing Virginia man in New Sweden