Mattanawcook student killed in Lowell crash
Police say no one was wearing a seat belt.
LOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A student at Mattanawcook Academy was killed in a crash in Lowell early Friday morning.
RSU 67 Superintendent Paul Austin put out a statement Friday afternoon identifying the victim as incoming senior 17-year old Cierra McCain of Lincoln.
He says the Mattanawcook Academy cafeteria will be open Monday from 3-6 p.m. for any students that want to gather or would like to speak to a counselor.
The full statement is below:
According to State Police, the crash occurred on Old Main Road just before 12:30 a.m.
When they arrived, they say they found a car that had missed a turn and crashed.
Police say the driver, a 17-year-old boy from East Millinocket, and a passenger, a 15-year-old girl from Lincoln, had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.
Police say McCain was a passenger in the backseat and died at the scene.
Police say no one was wearing a seat belt.
The crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.