Mattanawcook student killed in Lowell crash

LOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A student at Mattanawcook Academy was killed in a crash in Lowell early Friday morning.

RSU 67 Superintendent Paul Austin put out a statement Friday afternoon identifying the victim as incoming senior 17-year old Cierra McCain of Lincoln.

He says the Mattanawcook Academy cafeteria will be open Monday from 3-6 p.m. for any students that want to gather or would like to speak to a counselor.

The full statement is below:

According to State Police, the crash occurred on Old Main Road just before 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they say they found a car that had missed a turn and crashed.

Police say the driver, a 17-year-old boy from East Millinocket, and a passenger, a 15-year-old girl from Lincoln, had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Police say McCain was a passenger in the backseat and died at the scene.

Police say no one was wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.

