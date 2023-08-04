Man who stabbed stepfather faces aggravated assault charges

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BELMONT, Maine (WABI) - A man who police say stabbed his stepfather at his Belmont home was in court Friday.

Alexander Cunningham, 23, was taken into custody Thursday after police responded to a domestic disturbance on Dickey Mill Road.

Cunningham is facing aggravated assault charges.

Police say they received a call Thursday morning that Cunningham stabbed his stepfather during an argument.

They say officers performed first aid on the victim until an ambulance arrived and he was taken to a hospital.

No word on his condition.

Cunningham’s bail was set at $1,000

