Madison community members looking for a beloved feline

Madison community members looking for a beloved feline
Madison community members looking for a beloved feline(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Yesterday we told you about members in the Madison community looking for a favorite feline who is missing.

Today we spoke to her owner.

Rascal the cat was last seen in three weeks ago, hanging out at the Hannaford in town which she visits frequently.

Ernestine Shemwell is Rascal’s owner and says she has been cat-napped a few times before but she’s is not a stray.

Shemwell says Rascal is 10 years old and has been loved and fed by many people throughout the community.

She’s hoping for the safe return of Rascal.

“Pretty worried now. It’s been over three weeks, and I’m getting scared now she can’t find a way back. It’s not like she’ll find a way back if you took her three blocks away, she probably wouldn’t find a way back,” Shemwell said.

Just bring her back or let us know the last place you saw or if she escaped, at least we’ll have an idea of the last place she was,” Leah Christen, owner of the cat said.

They are asking the cat be dropped off at the Hannaford or to give them a call at 207 431 9699.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Waterville restaurant now offering dog food on the menu
Waterville restaurant now offering dog food on the menu
Machias Savings Bank donates to 21 organizations
Machias Savings Bank donates 21 organizations
Alan Dill
Lincoln man wins back-to-back eating contests at Bangor State Fair
Fill-the-bus
Fill the Bus event aims to support local families in need