Madison community members looking for a beloved feline

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Yesterday we told you about members in the Madison community looking for a favorite feline who is missing.

Today we spoke to her owner.

Rascal the cat was last seen in three weeks ago, hanging out at the Hannaford in town which she visits frequently.

Ernestine Shemwell is Rascal’s owner and says she has been cat-napped a few times before but she’s is not a stray.

Shemwell says Rascal is 10 years old and has been loved and fed by many people throughout the community.

She’s hoping for the safe return of Rascal.

“Pretty worried now. It’s been over three weeks, and I’m getting scared now she can’t find a way back. It’s not like she’ll find a way back if you took her three blocks away, she probably wouldn’t find a way back,” Shemwell said.

Just bring her back or let us know the last place you saw or if she escaped, at least we’ll have an idea of the last place she was,” Leah Christen, owner of the cat said.

They are asking the cat be dropped off at the Hannaford or to give them a call at 207 431 9699.

