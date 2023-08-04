Machias Savings Bank donates 21 organizations
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Machias Savings Bank has donated a total of $100,000 to 21 organizations across the state.
Some of the organizations benefited includes the Christine B Foundation, the Shaw House and Jobs for Maine Graduates
The bank says they tried to focus on organizations that had projects focused on community development.
Here is the full list of recipients:
Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook
Avesta Housing Development Corporation
Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine
Common Threads of Maine
Community Care (Shaw House)
Families First Community Center
Information Technology Exchange Give IT. Get IT.
Intercultural Community Center
Jobs for Maine Graduates
Lubec Community Outreach Center & Food Pantry
Maine Seacoast Mission
MaineStream Finance
My Place Teen Center
The Northern Lighthouse
Penquis C.A.P., Inc
Port Resources
Preble Street
St. Andre Home
St. George Municipal School Unit
Woodfords Family Service
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.