Machias Savings Bank donates 21 organizations

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Machias Savings Bank has donated a total of $100,000 to 21 organizations across the state.

Some of the organizations benefited includes the Christine B Foundation, the Shaw House and Jobs for Maine Graduates

The bank says they tried to focus on organizations that had projects focused on community development.

Here is the full list of recipients:

Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook

Avesta Housing Development Corporation

Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine

Common Threads of Maine

Community Care (Shaw House)

Families First Community Center

Information Technology Exchange Give IT. Get IT.

Intercultural Community Center

Jobs for Maine Graduates

Lubec Community Outreach Center & Food Pantry

Maine Seacoast Mission

MaineStream Finance

My Place Teen Center

The Northern Lighthouse

Penquis C.A.P., Inc

Port Resources

Preble Street

St. Andre Home

St. George Municipal School Unit

Woodfords Family Service

