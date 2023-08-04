Lincoln man wins back-to-back eating contests at Bangor State Fair

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the Bangor State Fair continues through the weekend, so do the eating contests.

On Friday competitors took to the grand stage for the hot dog eating contest.

The had three minutes to eat as many red snappers as possible for a grand prize of $50.

The person taking first place may be a familiar face to some.

He won Thursday’s whoopie pie eating contest.

“I don’t do much training. It’s called sprint-eating so I’m looking at it as a sprint and not a marathon. I’m just trying to do it fast from the get-go,” said Alan Dill.

After the contest, Dill grabbed a handful of hot dogs and said he needed to stretch out his stomach to compete again.

Eating contests continue on Saturday with wings and ice cream as well as Blueberry pie on Sunday.

