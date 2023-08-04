K9 officer locates missing Virginia man in New Sweden

NEW SWEDEN, Maine (WABI) - A 64-year-old man reported missing in New Sweden was located by a Maine Game Warden and his K9.

Authorities say Donald Cook of Virginia went out looking for moose tracks and became lost behind the vacation house he was renting.

Cook’s family reported him missing Wednesday evening when they arrived home and couldn’t find him after searching for several hours.

After two hours of searching with the K9, Cook was found in the woods around 1 o’ clock Thursday morning, about a half mile from the rental home.

He was cold and dehydrated but okay.

