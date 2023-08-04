K9 officer locates missing Virginia man in New Sweden

Cook was cold and dehydrated but okay.
Cook was cold and dehydrated but okay.(Maine Game Warden)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW SWEDEN, Maine (WABI) - A 64-year-old man reported missing in New Sweden was located by a Maine Game Warden and his K9.

Authorities say Donald Cook of Virginia went out looking for moose tracks and became lost behind the vacation house he was renting.

Cook’s family reported him missing Wednesday evening when they arrived home and couldn’t find him after searching for several hours.

After two hours of searching with the K9, Cook was found in the woods around 1 o’ clock Thursday morning, about a half mile from the rental home.

He was cold and dehydrated but okay.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Veterans who register for treatment by Aug. 9, next Wednesday, the anniversary of the PACT Act...
Secretary of Veterans Affairs in Maine promotes care and compensation for burn pits exposure
Maine Lobster Festival
Maine Lobster Festival aims to spread awareness for lobster industry
K. Stephens in Rockland
Maine author’s novel ‘The Ghost Trap’ to be released as a film
Randall Larochelle
Former Monmouth Academy groundskeeper faces sexual misconduct charges