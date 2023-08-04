Franklin County woman pleads guilty in federal court to drug charges

AVON, Maine (WABI) - A Franklin County woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to using and maintaining a drug premises, possessing drugs with intent to distribute, and aiding and abetting.

According to court records, between March and July 2020, Brandice Dotolo, 40, allowed her Avon residence to be used for the use and distribution of heroin and cocaine base, in exchange for drugs.

We’re told police seized about 85 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl and 40 grams of crack during a search of the home.

Dotolo faces up to 20 years in prison.

She will be sentenced at a later date.

