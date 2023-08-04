Fill the Bus event aims to support local families in need

Fill-the-bus
Fill-the-bus(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some families across the region won’t have to worry about affording school supplies for their kids thanks to the generosity of strangers.

The Bangor Walmart hosted a Fill the Bus event put on by United Way and Penquis.

They accepted monetary donations as well as supplies like backpacks, notebooks, pens and more.

Contributions like these are set to help over 1,000 Maine students.”We know that kids are really important to all of us and we want kids to have a really strong start as they go back to school. Sometimes it’s hard to make ends meet. And families need a little bit of help to get back to school. And so this really means a lot to have the community coming together donating supplies donating money, so we can fill 1,200 backpacks for these children to start school,” said President & CEO of Maine United Way Shirar Patterson.

If you’d like to contribute to the cause but you weren’t able to stop by you can visit givebackpacks.org

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

