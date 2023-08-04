A Few Downpours Tonight. Better Weather For The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gray skies will continue through the overnight. There has been a lull in the rainfall, but our last batch of heavy rain will begin to move into the region closer to sunset. A few thunderstorms will be possible and could help to enhance rainfall rates. The heaviest rainfall this evening will be along, south & east of I-95 and for some locales in the western Maine Mountains. Additional rainfall totals for some of these areas could be over an inch. The rain will end west to east overnight with it moving into New Brunswick shortly after midnight. Lows will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s.

Some clouds and fog will linger into early Saturday morning but should clear out quickly as high pressure slowly builds in from the west. Expect increasing sunshine throughout the morning with afternoon highs in the 70s with a few low 80s possible. With the daytime heating, there will be the potential for a pop-up shower or storm during the afternoon.

High pressure will be in control on Sunday and will be the best day of the weekend. Expect lots of sunshine and highs that will reach the 70s and low 80s.

Sunshine and seasonable conditions will continue into the start of next week. Showers will return to the forecast by Monday night and will last into Wednesday morning.

TONIGHT: Showers & thunderstorms possible. Cloudy with areas of fog and lows that will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s. SE wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A few early morning showers. The rest of the day will have clearing skies with an isolated showers or storms possible into the afternoon. Highs in the 70s & low 80s. NW wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun & clouds with scattered showers by the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s with a few low 80s possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A few early morning showers. Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.