Family owned & operated business celebrates 70 years in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the staff at Brookings Family Dentistry in Bangor, it’s a family affair serving the community for 70 years.

“It was started in 1953 by my dad John Brookings and he and my mom Barbara came back to Bangor after being in Boston in dental school and they decided to buy this home here on Grove Street and open a dental practice,” said Dr. Robert Brookings.

Dr. Brookings is the youngest out of seven children.

His father, who was also a veteran, served the community for 35 years when his son decided to follow his footsteps.

“It’s kind of come full circle, now I’m the dad looking over the shoulder of the son,” said Dr. Brookings.

Now, his son Dr. Robby Brookings is the third generation following the same path in the dentistry industry.

Dr. Robby said he never felt the pressure to join the family business.

In fact, he worked in the pathology field before deciding his home was where his heart was, even in his professional life.

It doesn’t stop there.

His mother, Denise Brookings, has been at the practice for 37 years.

In fact, she began her career as a dental hygienist working for Dr. John Brookings.

Little did she know that she would fall in love with his son and truly become a part of the family.

“We share a lot of our experiences in how we are a family oriented practice and for a lot of people that makes them feel very comfortable,” said Denise Brookings.

Their son, Dr. Robby Brookings began his career as a dentist a few years ago.

Celebrating the milestone is bittersweet without his grandfather who passed away in 2007.

“Dad was a great guy and I always looked up to him,” said Dr. Robert Brookings.

His family keeps his father’s legacy alive.

The joyful times and fun memories always keep a smile on their faces.

Dr. Robby Brookings understands there’s big shoes to fill, but it’s not too bad when you’re right at home.

“That’s something I will always cherish because it really meant a lot to be able to find it on my own,” said Dr. Robby Brookings.

“It’s mine but it’s also theirs and we share it so it’s nice.”

