Ellsworth Rotary to hold Blueberry Pancake Breakfast
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s iconic, native berry is being celebrated this weekend.
The Ellsworth Rotary is holding a Blueberry Pancake Breakfast from 7a.m -10 a.m. Saturday in celebration of wild blueberry weekend.
It will be held at the Downeast Family YMCA in Ellsworth.
Tickets are $9 for adults.
Children 10 years-old and under get in for $5.
