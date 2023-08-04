Ellsworth Rotary to hold Blueberry Pancake Breakfast

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s iconic, native berry is being celebrated this weekend.

The Ellsworth Rotary is holding a Blueberry Pancake Breakfast from 7a.m -10 a.m. Saturday in celebration of wild blueberry weekend.

It will be held at the Downeast Family YMCA in Ellsworth.

Tickets are $9 for adults.

Children 10 years-old and under get in for $5.

